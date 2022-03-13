Owensboro officials are moving ahead on plans to build additional outdoor tennis courts at Merchant Centre Court, with the intent of having the new courts ready for play this fall.
City officials have solicited bids to build three new outdoor courts at the facility. With the indoor courts and additional outdoor courts, Centre Court will be able to accommodate larger tournaments, which has a tourism impact.
Tennis has an economic impact of about $982,000 annually to Owensboro, said Kerry Bodenheimer, recreation superintendent for the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department.
The popularity of tennis “grew with COVID,” Bodenheimer said, because it was a sport that is played in a socially-distant manner. “There is a large adult population in town the plays in USTA (U.S. Tennis Association) leagues.”
Assistant City Engineer Dirk Dooper said the three new outdoor courts have been designed. Bids will be opened March 24.
“We are looking at doing the work this summer and having the work done by September,” Dooper said.
The estimated cost of the courts is $450,000, according to the city projects list.
The addition will expand the facility to 18 courts, with six indoors and 12 outdoors. The contractor will also resurface and restripe the existing nine outdoor courts.
Bodenheimer said Centre Court already hosts several tournaments and leagues each year, including the USTA and the Great Midwest Athletic Contest.
“The leagues play throughout the year,” but larger tournaments often need facilities that can hold several matches at the same time, Bodenheimer said. “The more courts you have, the more you are able to schedule tournaments.”
