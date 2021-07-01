With Independence Day just a few days away, officials are encouraging people to follow state law and local ordinances regarding fireworks.
City-county 911 Director Paul Nave said dispatch has received 14 fireworks complaints in the past week.
“Typically, we get more complaints the day before and the days after (Independence Day),” Nave said Wednesday.
State law allows the use of consumer fireworks from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on most days, but there are exceptions, including July 3 and July 4, when fireworks can be used from 10 a.m. until midnight.
But both the city and county have restrictions on where fireworks can be used, and state law prohibits minors from purchasing or using fireworks.
The city and county prohibit the use of fireworks within 200 feet of a structure, vehicle or person.
“We will get some calls as we move forward” toward Independence Day, said Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department. “We have a lot of subdivisions in the county.
“We would like people to be mindful of the time frame” for setting off fireworks, he said.
People should also be mindful of the distress that fireworks cause for pets, he said.
In a release, the Owensboro Police Department said, “In the past, we have seen fireworks being intentionally directed toward both persons, vehicles and property. These have resulted in both property damage such as burned vehicles as well as injuries to the targets of these assaults.”
In an email, Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD’s public information officer, said the department has seen the expected increase in fireworks complaints and officials anticipate the calls will further increase over the weekend.
A person who violates the city ordinance on fireworks usage, or who allows juveniles to set off fireworks, can be fined. The OPD release said a person could be charged with disorderly conduct or failure to disburse, or face charges for endangering or injuring someone with fireworks.
Battalion Chief Steve Leonard, of the Owensboro Fire Department, said it has been years since the department responded to a fire caused by fireworks, but there are likely smaller fireworks fires, such as grass fires, that go unreported.
“People have been really good about being more careful,” Leonard said. But, “I’m confident there are more fires caused by misuse that are not reported.”
People need to observe the 200-foot rule when using fireworks, he said.
“If it’s a firework, you have to keep in mind it’s flying or exploding, or both,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
