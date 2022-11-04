Owensboro City Commissioners said Thursday they would like to see the Owensboro Sportscenter used for voting in the future, while some said they were disappointed it won’t be used in Tuesday’s election.
How much it costs the Daviess County Clerk’s office to rent the Sportscenter depends on a number of factors, City Manager Nate Pagan said.
On Wednesday, officials from the Owensboro chapter of the NAACP, the Public Life Foundation and Citizens Committee said they had concerns that the locations of the 12 voting centers for Tuesday’s election were skewed toward rural voters and that the locations were chosen without regard to where a majority of voters, particularly voters in the Black community and voters who rely on public transportation, live.
At Wednesday’s press conference, officials said the Sportscenter was not chosen as a voting center, and no facilities were chosen near it to keep a center in that area. The closest voting center to that area is Third Baptist Church on East Fifth Street.
During the May primary, the clerk’s office paid $6,020 to rent the Sportscenter for several days. County Clerk Leslie McCarty said she contacted OVG360, the firm that manages the city-owned Sportscenter, about using the facility for the November election.
“We were told by the previous management that it wouldn’t be available,” McCarty said Thursday.
Mayor Tom Watson said if the Sportscenter’s basketball floor is installed, it takes a crew hours to take it up for an event. A basketball tournament is scheduled for the Sportscenter Friday and Saturday. No other events are scheduled until after Election Day.
“It’s somewhat disappointing” the Sportscenter won’t be used for the election, Watson said. “It has a full entrance, and it has a lot of parking. But I do understand the reasoning (the facility isn’t available), if it has to do with the floor.”
Commissioner Jeff Sanford said it was his understanding the clerk’s office “called way too late” to book the Sportscenter for election day. Sanford said he hopes the Sportscenter will be used in future elections.
“I live on that side of town, and I wish there was (a voting center) on that side of town, on the west side,” Sanford said. “I think, for the future, (the Sportscenter) is going to be a site. It has got to be. It’s the most logical place to put a site.”
McCarty said Wednesday the clerk’s office and OVG360 have an agreement where election dates will be held open on the Sportscenter calendar for the next five years.
People who want to be involved with voting center site selection can attend meetings of the county board of elections, McCarty said. The bipartisan board chooses voting centers, with the approval of the state Board of Elections.
How much the Sportscenter costs to use depends on factors such as staffing, the number of days the facility is needed and if there are other events that could be scheduled during that period, Pagan said.
During the May primary, the clerk’s office booked the Sportscenter for multiple days, because the site was used for three days of early voting and on election day. City officials would have tried to accommodate the clerk’s office regarding the Sportscenter for Tuesday’s election, Pagan said.
Commissioner Bob Glenn said he would want to make sure the Sportscenter is available as a voting center in the future.
“I would certainly be very cognizant of getting a seat at the table for the next election cycle in 2023” when voting centers are selected, he said.
While city buses will carry passengers for free on election day, Glenn said he understood why people who voted at the Sportscenter previously are disappointed.
“If you have mobility issues, the last thing you want to do is get on a bus,” he said.
Glenn said he was unaware how OVG360 charged for renting the Sportscenter, but said the company manages the facility and Owensboro Convention Center as a for-profit business.
“Our goal with the Sportscenter, and our goal with the Convention Center, is for (them) to be used as often as possible” for events, Glenn said.
Commissioner Mark Castlen said if there are no other events planned for the Sportscenter on an election day, “as a contribution to our voters, it ought to be donated for that one day. If it’s available, why not serve the community with what we have ... and let them use it for free.”
Watson and Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger said the city will help people reach voting centers in the city on Tuesday with the free bus service. Third Baptist Church is across the street from the city bus station, and all bus routes go to the bus station.
