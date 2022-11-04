Owensboro City Commissioners said Thursday they would like to see the Owensboro Sportscenter used for voting in the future, while some said they were disappointed it won’t be used in Tuesday’s election.

How much it costs the Daviess County Clerk’s office to rent the Sportscenter depends on a number of factors, City Manager Nate Pagan said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

(1) comment

albert smith

Give me a break. The alphabet gang is crying “oppression” again. Oh, the humanity…

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.