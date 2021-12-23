State and FEMA officials are warning Kentuckians to be aware of potential fraud after the recent severe weather event in western Kentucky.
Scammers sometimes take advantage of disasters to try and obtain money or personal information through fraud or identity theft, according to FEMA.
In some cases, scammers will use the personal information of survivors to apply for FEMA assistance.
Daniel Cameron, Kentucky’s attorney general, recently announced a hotline for people to report potential fraud relating to the disaster. The number is 502-696-5485.
Scams can also be reported online at ag.ky.gov/scams.
Cameron also released a list of tips to avoid fraud and what to do if a scam is detected.
“Kentuckians in many of our western and central counties have already suffered devastating losses, and we are going to do everything in our power to ensure they do not encounter further losses as a result of scams,” Cameron said.
According to Cameron’s list, scammers will sometimes impersonate relief or charity organizations. The list says legitimate relief organizations will never ask for banking information.
Cameron also suggests only giving to reputable disaster relief organizations.
Kentucky has established the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to collect donations. It can be accessed at team wkyrelieffund.ky.gov.
Muhlenberg County Sheriff Will Ward advises people not to pay contractors until the full job is done and not to sign over insurance checks to contractors.
He also suggests comparing prices, considering multiple bids and checking with the Better Business Bureau before selecting a contractor.
“The Sheriff’s Office will continue providing extra patrol as the community rebuilds,” the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office said.
