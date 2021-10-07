The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reminding drivers to be careful on state roadways, as deer displaced by farmers harvesting crops — as well as mating season — begin causing more deer to move across roadways.
Deer become more active between October and December, greatly increasing the possibility of being struck by vehicles.
While deer collisions happen throughout the year, the danger greatly increases in the fall.
According to data from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, there were 38 collisions involving deer between January and September of last year — and there were 58 deer collisions between October and December.
“Our deer collisions go up quite a bit this time of year,” said Maj. Barry Smith, chief deputy for the sheriff’s department. “We had two collisions with our cruisers and deer last year.”
The deer are active through October, become more active in early November and then have another burst of high movement in early December, said Trooper Corey King, public information officer for the Kentucky State Police in Henderson,.
“If you look at the top 10 counties in the state (for deer-related crashes), it’s all western Kentucky,” King said. “Daviess County is not in the top 10, but we have our fair share.”
Many of the crashes don’t involve a vehicle striking the deer. Instead, King said, the driver will swerve to avoid a deer, overcompensate and lose control of the vehicle, causing the crash.
But a collision with a deer can be serious, Smith said.
“We have had them up in the windshield,” he said.
The transportation cabinet recommends people drive with their bright lights on at night and at dawn, unless another vehicle is approaching. Drivers should be alert and slow down immediately if they spot a deer attempting to cross the road, as deer usually travel in groups.
“If you see one, you can count on two, three or four behind it,” King said.
If a deer is in front of you, apply your breaks steadily and stay in your lane. Do not try to avoid the crash, as swerving causes the danger of losing control, crashing off the road or striking another vehicle.
“That’s where the majority of people make their mistake,” King said.
If you strike a deer and it is still alive after the collision, notify law enforcement, who can manage the situation, King said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
