Daviess County court officials and attorneys who handle criminal defense cases had a wide-ranging discussion about racial inequality in the criminal justice system Saturday, during a forum at Mount Calvary Baptist Church on Plum Street.
“We recognize there is a problem,” Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter told the small audience inside the church. “If you point out things are wrong, at least you have a place to start.”
The event was part of the church’s “We Are The Change” series of events, which began last week with a discussion about race and law enforcement.
The Rev. Andre Bradley, the church’s minister, said Saturday’s event was not a one-time discussion, but the beginning of a conversation between legal professionals and the community about understanding the challenges black residents face from the legal system.
“We just wanted to figure out how to make the world a better place,” Bradley said. “If we are going to wait for someone else to change it, it will never change.”
The events were spawned by the deaths of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes, and by the death of Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot while she was in bed by Louisville police officers who entered her home without knocking while serving a warrant for someone who wasn’t there. Both Floyd and Taylor were black.
Those events launched ongoing nationwide protests over police use of force against black communities. “The truth of the matter is there are plenty of George Floyd instances,” Bradley said. “He was just the one we saw on television. There are plenty of Breonna Taylors.”
John Bennett, an attorney with Foreman Watson Holtrey in Owensboro, said white officials who have championed criminal justice policies might not understand how those policies have created a history of suppression for the black community.
“We have unintended consequences from some of these policies,” Bennett said, and said officials “have to look at the actual effect of the policies themselves.”
Much of the forum focused on law enforcement. When it was suggested that black residents need to report people who are committing crimes in their neighborhoods, Bryce Caldwell, an Owensboro attorney with Gordon Goetz Johnson Caldwell, said police officers also have to be willing to report misconduct by fellow officers. That’s hard for officers to do, Caldwell said.
“If you’re a police officer and you turn your own in, you’re done,” Caldwell said. “You’ll be ostracized.
“Both sides close ranks” and don’t report what they know, Caldwell said later. “... Credibility and accountability will breed trust, and that has to happen on both sides.”
Bradley asked if officers accused of using force against black residents are investigated “with the same tenacity” that a civilian who used the same type of force would be. If a black resident were to stand up to a police officer, “I’m doing a funeral,” Bradley said.
Leigh Jackson, supervising attorney for Owensboro’s public defender office, said if a member of the public is accused of a shooting, “there’s an investigation, and it’s pretty brief.”
“I do feel police are treated differently” when an officer is involved in a shooting.
Jackson and others said people need to know their rights when they are stopped by law enforcement. The defense attorneys on the panel suggested a black person questioned by officers should ask for a lawyer and should not allow their vehicle or person to be searched.
“When an officer is involved in a shooting and he knows there’s going to be an investigation … he’s going to lawyer up,” Bennett said. Members of the public should do the same, Bennett said.
“My advice to most people is to ask for a lawyer,” Bennett said. Jackson said people should not answer any questions when interrogated by officers, and should continue asking for a lawyer.
“Law enforcement know how to reach us,” Jackson said. “... Law enforcement know how to get a hold of us. Don’t let them tell you they can’t.
Jackson said officers shouldn’t, “assume someone is a threat because they were speeding.”
Senior Status Judge Charles Boeler Jr. said, “one thing we white people have to do … is not be so sensitive when the issue of racism comes up.”
“What we need to do is be willing to listen,” Boteler said. Speaking of racial inequality, Boteler said, ”in many respects, we haven’t made any progress in the last 50 years. We have made some progress, but there is a lot more to be done.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
