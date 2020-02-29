Theatre Workshop of Owensboro is gearing up for its fifth annual talent contest that not only spotlights all of the talent in the region, but also introduces new people to theater.
Owensboro’s Got Talent, which is modeled after the hit show “America’s Got Talent,” is still accepting participants for the fundraising event that begins March 7 and continues each Saturday in March until the grand finale March 28 at the Empress Theatre, 418 Frederica St.
During each round, guest judges vote for a contestant to move forward to compete in the grand finale.
All performances begin at 7 p.m.
Event organizer Teresa Wills said that while singers, musicians and dancers are always welcome, she encourages people with all types of talent to try out.
She said each night, 15 contestants will be chosen to perform, and from those three judges and an audience text voting system will glean five semi-finalists. During the finale, all 15 semi-finalists will perform for the top prize of $1,000, a $500 second-place prize and a $250 third-place prize.
This year’s emcees are Kirk Kirkpatrick, Goldie Payne, Mike Quig and Leslie Morgan. This year’s judges are Steve Bridgmon, Steffan Clark, Charlie Payne, Travis Estes, Tara Estes, Jeff Willis, Mary-Katherine Maddox and Gordy Wilcher.
TWO Executive Director Todd Reynolds said that he also hopes to also see a variety of talent.
“I’m still looking for the unicycle riders, accordion players, ventriloquists, magicians and that kind of thing,” he said.
He also emphasized that any kind of talent in any age group should feel free to try out for the event.
Owensboro’s Got Talent was developed as a fundraiser for the theater for it to host in-between shows, and it has been a great addition for that reason.
Reynolds also said it has been beneficial because it has introduced people to TWO.
“We have discovered new talent and they have discovered us through this process,” he said.
Those interested in participating or learning more about this event, visit theatreworkshop.org or call 270-683-5333.
Aleris is sponsoring this event.
Bobbie Hayse
