As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to spike in Daviess County and the area, the impact from the surge has not been overwhelming for Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Dr. Francis DuFrayne, OH chief medical officer, said Wednesday that the hospital was treating 33 COVID-19 patients, with nine of them isolated to ICU.
“We’ve seen an increase and that’s more than we’ve had since COVID started,” DuFrayne said. “But when you looking at what’s happening elsewhere, it’s still pretty low.”
Deaconess Hospital in Evansville reported on Tuesday that it had 217 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday.
Daviess County remains and has been in the Red Zone since Nov. 4. That means the county has had an average of 25 or more cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 population over a seven day period. At that time, Daviess County’s average was 31.7 cases per 100,000 population.
But since then, the daily average has climbed to nearly 44 cases. There were 64 new cases reported on Wednesday in Daviess County.
DuFrayne said, “The vast majority of patients who have mild COVID stay out of the hospital.”
However, he said it’s when a person’s symptoms become moderate to severe that he or she usually requires hospitalization.
“Severe is about how low the amount of oxygen you’re carrying in your blood and you require oxygen,” DuFrayne said. “That’s a small percentage of COVID cases. But once you get to the hospital and you’re admitted, I’m going to say you have a 20% to 25% chance of ending up in the ICU.”
DuFrayne attributed the overall increase in COVID-19 numbers to “COVID fatigue.”
“Driving through Owensboro, I still see … every restaurant (on Kentucky 54) with their parking lots just loaded with cars,” DuFrayne said. “So the restaurants are really busy, the bars are even busier; we’re out and about more whereas before, a lot of people were locking down. So we are developing more lax behavior. I do think there is this element of fatigue.”
From the start, the hospital has had a dedicated COVID-19 floor where it treats 24 patients.
Despite the number of COVID-19 cases increasing, DuFrayne said the hospital, which is licensed for 477 beds, is currently in no danger of running out of space to treat COVID-19 or non-COVID-19 patients.
DuFrayne said the bulk of the admitted COVID-19 patients has been 60 and older.
“I think here in Daviess County — I’m very hopeful — that we’re doing enough,” DuFrayne said. “…We have the capacity to absorb a lot.”
The hospital, along with the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency, has a plan in place that would utilize the Owensboro Convention Center if OH were to become overrun with the COVID-19 patients.
“We’re not even close,” said DuFrayne about using the emergency plan. “In our county, we have a large capacity to handle things but everybody has a limit.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
