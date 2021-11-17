Owensboro Health Regional Hospital held its first pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday, administering its first vaccine in the 5 to 11 age group.
First to arrive at the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic for their first doses were brothers Elijah Estes, 7, and Owen Estes, 5, accompanied by their mother, Alexa Estes.
Alexa Estes said her family has been eagerly anticipating the availability of COVID-19 vaccines for the 5-11 age group so that her children could get vaccinated and return to some sense of normalcy.
“We want to keep them safe, and we want to keep the community safe, their friends and classmates,” she said. “We’re ready to kind of have them get back out and be able to do things again. I’ve been excited about it. I think the process has been very easy. Owensboro Health has made it super easy, and I think it’s amazing that we have this opportunity.”
While Elijah and Owen Estes were both a little anxious prior to the vaccine, both went through the process seamlessly.
“It went great,” Elijah Estes said.
He said he wanted to get the vaccine to protect “everybody,” but especially his grandmother and great-grandmother.
The two were looking forward to a trip to the playground, ice cream and a dinner of their choice following the appointment.
The clinic, which ran from 4 to 7 p.m., had between 120-130 children scheduled for their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.
OH outpatient pharmacy director BC Childress said the day was highly anticipated and a lot of preparation has gone into ensuring the process was streamlined, including working with the OH Pediatric Group to make sure everything was in place for the first clinic.
“There’s quite a lot of excitement about this right now, for sure, so a lot of preparation went into this,” he said. “We knew for months that a vaccine was being developed for this age group and being tested, and we really anticipated this day a lot.”
One challenge the outpatient pharmacy faced, he said, was ensuring there was a specified time for just the 5-11 age group to come in and have a separate clinic so that there is proper pediatric staffing within the clinic.
“We wanted to start doing these as soon as we could, but because we’re doing so many boosters right now, we didn’t really have a day where we could just cancel boosters and just do pediatrics, so we tried to do it after school hours in the evening,” he said. “I think the difficulty so far has just been making the transition in the clinic and changing out our immunizers to those who have pediatric experience, and we had to adjust our workflow to allow for that and then add a lot of this fun stuff to make people feel at home.”
The clinic was set up to be kid friendly with coloring pages, snacks, toys and children’s movies playing in the background.
“I hope it’s working; I hope we’re making them feel comfortable and at home,” Childress said. “It feels a little chaotic at times, but things are moving quickly.”
OHRH will continue holding pediatric vaccine clinics from 4 to 7 p.m. each Tuesday through the new year, when Childress said the health care system will work to transition the vaccines to its pediatrics department.
Children receiving their first dose of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine will also be scheduled for their second dose 21 days later.
Anyone interested in scheduling a vaccine appointment with OH may do so online at Owensboro Health.org/Vaccine.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
