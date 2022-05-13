Owensboro Health announced plans Thursday to move forward on a medical training facility for nurses and other medical professions, and Bart Darrell, former Kentucky Wesleyan College president, will be head of operations for the facility.

Darrell, an attorney who led KWC for five years until 2019, was named vice president of the Commonwealth West Healthcare Workforce Innovation Center.

Mark Marsh, Owensboro Health’s president and CEO, said the hope is to have the center ready to begin work by January.

The center, which will be at the Owensboro Health business center on Frederica Street, will train nurses, radiologists and professionals in other fields, such as behavioral health and community health, according to a press release.

The center is a partnership with nine colleges and universities, including Kentucky Wesleyan, Brescia University, Owensboro Community & Technical College, Western Kentucky University and University of Louisville’s school of nursing.

“Roughly, there area about 30 different disciplines” that will be taught at the facility, Marsh said Thursday afternoon.

The course work will be taught by faculty from the colleges and universities.

The center will include both classroom space and “simulation labs,” where students will practice being in patient rooms and operating rooms, Marsh said.

Marsh said the universities and colleges will create the curriculum, and students will get degrees from their parent universities. Owensboro Health will advise on the curriculum.

Marsh said since multiple universities are involved, it could be possible for students to get degrees or certifications from more than one university.

The facility will be funded with $38 million that was included in the state budget through a bill sponsorewd by Rep. Suzanne Miles, an Owensboro Republican and member of the House GOP leadership.

Marsh said the center will also offer mathematics and science instruction to high school students, and it can teach classes through remote learning to high schools across western Kentucky.

Marsh said the center will be a way for high school students to learn about healthcare careers.

“I think a lot of kids slip through the cracks,” Marsh said. “It is imperative on us to create the enthusiasm and create the pathway” to a healthcare career.

The center is an effort to address anticipated shortages in healthcare workers.

In February, Marsh told Owensboro city commissioners that about 25% of the state’s nurses were expected to leave the profession between February and August. An Owensboro Health press release says Kentucky could have a shortage of 16,000 nurses in the next two years.

“This is a solution,” Marsh said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse