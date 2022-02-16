Owensboro Health president and CEO Mark Marsh said Tuesday that the hospital system has plans to expand its services and grow where feasible, while noting the system faces a nursing challenge created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want to grow and become a regional health system,” Marsh told Owensboro city commissioners at City Hall, adding that a goal would be to reduce the number of people who have to travel to other communities for health services.
“It breaks my heart when I hear people say, ‘I have to leave the community’ ” for health care, he said.
Owensboro Health has three hospitals, including the main campus in Owensboro and hospitals in Grayson and Muhlenberg counties. Including clinics and other facilities, the OH system employs 5,499 people, Marsh said.
Owensboro Health recently added 25 physicians.
The pandemic has been difficult on the nursing profession nationwide, Marsh said.
“Team members are exhausted; they are burned out,” Marsh said. “Hospitals across the country are using what they call travelers,” nurses who travel to different hospitals to cover shifts, at higher rates than nurses on staff.
“We are estimating 25% of the health care nurses in Kentucky are planning on leaving (the profession) in the next six months.”
Later, Marsh said the system has given raises to retain staff, and OH officials are working with colleges and high schools on a future program to draw students into the profession.
“We have 125 nursing jobs open,” Marsh said.
On salaries, Marsh said, “we paid out more than $404 million in salaries and benefits” in Fiscal Year 2021, and the hospital gave “eight pay increases in my first eight months” as CEO.
Marsh said the system provided $2.4 million in charity care in FY2021 and provided $14.718 million in benefits to cover Medicaid shortfalls. In all, the system provided $20.136 million in underprivileged care, community health education and other benefits. The system also gave $719,000 to 35 nonprofit groups, Marsh said.
On the nursing shortage, Marsh said the nurses, some of whom were right out of nursing school when the pandemic hit, have been through the experience of pronouncing several patients dead daily.
“They say, ‘Mark, I’m 23, and I’m on three antidepressants,’ ” Marsh said. “We are very blessed with the individuals we have.”
When asked about the possibility to expanding into other regions, such as Evansville, Marsh said, “we will expand ... if it’s prudent” and “conversations are occurring” to help other facilities.
When Commissioner Mark Castlen asked when Owensboro Health plans to recruit more nurses, Marsh said the hospital would “get in line with everyone else.”
“We are doing everything we can,” he said.
Marsh said he couldn’t elaborate on plans to partner with schools for future nurses, but that “we are going to grow our own.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
