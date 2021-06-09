Owensboro Health’s dermatology office will close effective July 1 and is working with a Bowling Green-based practice to transfer ownership.
OH sent out a letter to patients May 30 informing them of the closure of its dermatology practice, located at 2915 New Hartford Road.
The letter, written by practice manager Carla Shown, stated OH would be working with a Bowling Green-based practice, the Kentucky Skin Cancer Center, to facilitate a transfer of ownership of the dermatology facility.
The Kentucky Skin Cancer Center is founded and owned by Dr. Robert Skaggs with practices in Bowling Green and Franklin.
“Both parties are hopeful that the new provider will assume occupancy of our current building … effective July 1, 2021,” Shown stated in the letter.
According to marketing coordinator Brian Hamby, OH bought the practice from another owner around two years ago to ensure the services remained in Owensboro.
He said recruiting a dermatologist has been challenging, however, and now that there is a potential buyer. He added that OH felt transferring ownership would be the best solution to ensure the services remained available.
The Kentucky Skin Cancer Center issued a statement, announcing that it would open its Owensboro office in August.
“Owensboro Health continues to meet the health care needs of area residents by welcoming the Kentucky Skin Cancer Center to the Owensboro community,” the statement said.
Additionally, Hamby said OH Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery will relocate to Suite 305 in its Ford Medical Building, located at 2211 Mayfair Ave.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
