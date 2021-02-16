As Kentucky prepares for another bout of inclement weather conditions, some COVID-19 vaccine sites announced they would close Tuesday, including Owensboro locations.

Owensboro Health announced Monday morning via social media that it would close its vaccination sites early Monday at 11 a.m. and remain closed Tuesday in preparation for poor weather and road conditions.

OH said the facilities would save vaccine doses for those who must reschedule.

“We will reserve the vaccines for all scheduled patients that miss appointments this week,” the announcement stated. “For those rescheduling a second vaccine dose and concerned about timing, the CDC (Center for Disease Control) guidance allows for the second dose to be given up to six weeks after the first dose.”

OH Owensboro locations have scheduled makeup days for those who have missed vaccine appointments due to inclement weather. Those scheduled on Monday or Tuesday, Feb. 15-16 will be rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 19 at the same time.

The OH Muhlenberg location, however, will call patients to reschedule appointments.

Green River District Health Department Public Health Director Clay Horton said the health department vaccine sites held vaccine clinics Saturday for those who missed appointments Thursday and with standing appointments Monday.

Horton said the health department will decide whether or not to remain open or close facilities Tuesday morning depending on road and weather conditions. He said there are no COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for Tuesday.

Horton said there have not been any issues with making sure individuals receive booster shots within the 21-28 day timeframe so far.

“We haven’t had any problems with missed booster doses yet because of weather,” he said. “If we have to reschedule boost doses later, we will make sure we adhere to that timeframe.”

