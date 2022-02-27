Owensboro Health has launched its Community Health Needs Assessment to help determine and address priority healthcare concerns throughout the Daviess County population.
The needs assessment, according to Dr. Jim Tidwell, vice president of population health, will begin with a community survey which is open to anyone. The survey asks participants to share opinions about community health needs.
Based on responses, a focus group and committee will be developed to go through and assess where priority needs lie.
Once the assessment is made to determine priority needs, OH will then develop a plan moving forward to help address those needs, according to Tidwell.
The 2021-2022 study will be overseen by the OHRH Community Health Committee, which comprises representatives from Green River Area Development District, Green River Health Department, RiverValley Behavioral Health, Audubon Area Community Services, United Way of the Ohio Valley, Healthy Horizons and the City of Owensboro.
Although any expectations about what will be seen in the assessment is speculative at this point, Tidwell said, he said it is likely that priority needs will be similar to previous years, with the largest concerns being mental healthcare, substance use and tobacco use.
He said he expects mental healthcare needs will likely rise to the top of the priority list this year, especially after two years of the pandemic, when mental health issues such as anxiety and depression, as well as substance use, have increased significantly.
“Those are the big ones that I think we’ll see kind of rise to the top in this assessment,” he said.
As far as how the needs will be addressed, Tidwell said OH has partnered with RVBH in the past year to help fund CredibleMind locally, an online mental health platform that helps the community understand more about specific mental health concerns and connects them to resources locally.
He said there will also likely be a move to further address child and adolescent mental healthcare needs.
“Something that we’ve talked about as an organization is a way of reaching children with mental health needs,” he said. “That, I think, is something that we may discover in this year’s assessment, that maybe it has come to light a little bit more than it has in years past, the mental health needs for children and adolescents.”
He said reaching the mental health needs of adolescents will likely require more engagement with local school districts and having better outreach within the community.
Until results are in, however, the focus is to get as much community participation in the survey as possible.
Tidwell said the goal is to reach every demographic throughout Daviess County.
“A survey is only as effective if we get it out to a large number of people,” he said.
The survey is anonymous and takes approximately five minutes to complete. It can be found online at OwensboroHealth.org/OHRHSurvey.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
