After rumors flew Monday about a local case of coronavirus, Owensboro Health officials verified — and Gov. Andy Beshear’s afternoon press conference later reaffirmed — no regional cases had been confirmed as of Monday afternoon.
“We have at least one person under investigation,” said Dr. Francis DuFrayne, OH chief medical officer.
A courier delivered a swab test Monday morning to the state lab in Frankfort, but the results may not be known for up to 48 hours.
Last week, state officials said the state’s lab could provide results in as little as 24 hours; however, the Frankfort lab has become overloaded, DuFrayne said. State officials recommended using commercial labs, but they can take up to four days to deliver results.
OH officials send some swab tests to the state lab. Others go to commercial labs.
The health system has tested about nine people. One test came back negative, DuFrayne said. Results are pending on the others.
OH has about 40 state test kits remaining; however, specimens can be taken with a nose and throat swab.
As of Monday afternoon, the health system had 200 swabs remaining, DuFrayne said. OH expects a shipment of 500 more later this week and another shipment of 250 next week.
OH is waiting to hear about receiving more state kits.
After the announcement that OH had received 50 state test kits, DuFrayne said a couple of residents came to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital emergency department and requested a free COVID-19 test.
“We’re not going to test every citizen,” he said. “We’re not able to do that.”
As of 5 p.m. Monday, Kentucky had 22 confirmed cases of coronavirus. A 34-year-old Jefferson County woman was the newest person added to the list, Beshear announced during an afternoon press conference.
So far, 317 state residents have been tested. Those figures are updated daily at 4 p.m. ET at kycovid19.ky.gov.
A 66-year-old Bourbon County man, who had other health complications, died Sunday.
Other confirmed cases are in these counties: Fayette (5), Harrison (6), Jefferson (7), Montgomery, Nelson and Clark.
A 27-year-old woman in Harrison County is out of the hospital and has recovered.
In other coronavirus news, OH officials announced Monday the Healthpark will close Tuesday, March 17, and will remain closed until further notice.
The decision was made to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“It’s a big building where you have a lot of people visiting at one time and people sharing equipment,” DuFrayne said. “We want to protect (members’) health and safety.”
Last week, both of OH’s hospitals — OHRH and OH Muhlenberg Community Hospital — enacted stricter visitation restrictions for the health and safety of its patients and employees. On Monday, OH officials readjusted their visitation policy for maternity services.
Each patient may have two visitors — a spouse or significant other in addition to one other person.
“The visitors have to be the same visitors throughout the length of the stay,” DuFrayne said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
