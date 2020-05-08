Owensboro Health ended its payroll protection plan earlier this week, but no furloughs are planned at this time.
Many rural hospitals and health systems nationwide have struggled financially after suspending elective surgeries — a major revenue source — in an effort to save beds, supplies and doctors for the fight against the coronavirus.
More than 240 hospitals nationwide were forced to furlough employees during the pandemic due to drops in revenue, Becker’s Hospital Review reported last month.
But OH, the largest employer west of Louisville, managed to keep more than 4,400 employees working throughout the nation’s economic shutdown. Early on, thanks in part to a strong financial position — 169 days of cash on hand at the end of February — OH officials initiated a payroll protection plan that extended through Saturday.
On Saturday, OH officials reassessed the situation and decided not to continue with the program.
Gov. Andy Beshear’s late April announcement that health-care providers could begin a phased-in reopening of services starting April 27 made the payroll protection plan unnecessary, said Greg Strahan, OH president and CEO.
“ ... An extended ban might have created additional financial strain, so we are thankful that it was lifted and we can start to focus on recovery,” Strahan said.
He is thankful OH was able to keep its team working during difficult times. More than $12 million in federal assistance helped provide the health system with needed resources.
“Because of that, we made the decision to provide the team with a regular paycheck and the ability to work from home or be redeployed to other jobs in the interim without loss of income,” Strahan said. “This, in turn, gave us the ability to get people back to work more quickly when the ban was lifted, and we will be able to accelerate getting back to business by not losing our team members. We also took the opportunity to do some additional education with our nursing staff in the event they would have been needed to work in the critical care unit of the hospital.”
OH operates two hospitals, three Healthplexes and various clinics. The health system also operates the OH Healthpark on Ford Avenue. The facility, which includes a large gym, swimming pools, physical therapy clinic and numerous health and wellness programs, has been shuttered during the pandemic.
Many Healthpark staff members have been used to help in other areas, such as the health system’s clinics and hospital labor pool, Strahan said. Also, they have deep-cleaned the Healthpark and its equipment, and they helped maintain a very active social media presence, including weekly video content to help people improve their overall health and fitness.
“We are very grateful that we have been able to keep our team fully employed and engaged at a time when our community has needed us,” Strahan said. “It has not been easy, but our financial strength and the resilience of our team members have been incredible assets that are helping to carry us through.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.