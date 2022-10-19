Owensboro Health Regional Hospital will be expanding its services at The Springs Health Centre at 2200 E. Parrish Ave. by opening the Springs Respiratory Virus Evaluation/Treatment Center (RVEC), which will offer vaccines and testing for respiratory illnesses.
According to a press release, the former COVID-19 testing drive-thru will now offer flu and COVID-19 vaccines, as a complement to testing for respiratory viruses such as COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu and strep, starting today, Wednesday, Oct. 19.
In addition to the drive-thru, patients will now have the option to come inside the newly-renovated clinic space, which will replace the vaccine clinic that was previously at the hospital, according to a press release.
BC Childress, director of outpatient pharmacy services at Owensboro Health, said the new center will help with access to preventative care measures and more.
“One thing we learned from the COVID-19 pandemic was that our community lacks adequate access to health care for respiratory illnesses,” he said in a press release. “While testing for COVID-19 has become much more accessible over the last year, access to preventive care, like vaccines, remains limited. Our vision for the RVEC is to make prevention, testing and treatment for respiratory illnesses convenient for patients.
“We know that vaccines, quicker test results and therapeutic options will help keep patients healthy and out of the hospital. This is a big step forward for patient-centered care.”
Clay Horton, public health director at Green River District Health Department, said having this type of service is beneficial for the community to have available.
“I think it’s a great resource. I’m glad that this is going to be offered to the community,” he said. “One of the things that we encourage people to do if they’re sick is to stay home and get tested and seek care. It sounds like it’s going to be, (based) on what they’re offering, it’s going to be another resource that’s out there for folks that need those services.”
OH offers the COVID-19 primary vaccine series of both Moderna and Pfizer for ages 12 and up, along with the Novavax vaccine for those ages 18 and older; with Moderna and Pfizer bivalent boosters — which guard against newer strains — also be available for ages 12 and up.
Patients can either come inside for a vaccine or go through the drive-thru. An appointment is required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but officials hope to offer walk-in availability soon if more vaccine supplies become available, according to the press release.
Appointments can be made online at owensborohealth.org/vaccine, through your MyChart account or by calling 270-685-7100 and pressing option 6.
Flu vaccines will be available at the RVEC in both standard and high-dose options, with the latter dose being recommended for people ages 65 and up. Appointments are not required to get a flu shot and can be done by visiting the facility via walk-in or drive-thru.
Most prescription insurance cards are accepted, including Medicare, while private pay for the flu vaccine is $25, with cash or check being accepted.
Respiratory virus drive-thru testing for COVID-19, flu, RSV and strep can be done without a required appointment, but still can be made via MyChart or by calling the 270-685-7100.
The RVEC vaccine clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with the drive-thru service being offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
COVID cases likely to increase during fall, winter monthsOn Tuesday, GRDHD reported 143 new COVID-19 cases in the seven-county region for the week of Oct. 10-16 — an increase of 24 cases from the previous weekly report.
Daviess County saw an increase in cases, with 89 compared to the previously reported 62 cases, while Hancock County stayed stable with four new cases. McLean County rose from seven to 16 new cases, and Ohio County reported seven new cases, an increase of four.
Two COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in the district, one each in Daviess and Ohio counties.
The district averaged 20 new cases a day. All seven counties in the district were classified as having low COVID-19 community levels.
“...We’re kind of in a good spot right now,” Horton said.
Horton anticipates that more cases will occur while heading into the colder months.
“We had a few more cases in the past week than we did before, but overall our case rates are relatively low right now,” he said. “We expect when we go into winter that we’ll see those go up again. But if that increase has started yet, I don’t know.
“We had a series of weeks where we saw declines, we kind of leveled off now, and we’ll just have to see what the fall and winter brings us.”
Compared to last year, Horton said “things were quite a bit higher” regarding cases, but the increases and decreases are unpredictable.
“This time last year, we had around 500 to 600 cases a week and we were 143 last week,” he said, “but that’s not to say … we’ve seen with different variants, we’ve seen different waves, cases were extraordinarily high back in the first part of the calendar year in January ….”
Horton said people should still continue to take steps to protect themselves.
“We want to encourage people that haven’t had an opportunity to take the (bivalent) booster or maybe not even vaccinated yet to get vaccinated and get prepared, because we expect to see COVID-19 reemerge in our communities,” he said. “...We’re not going to go from pandemic to endemic from one week to the next. It’s just going to be kind of a slow transition.”
