Owensboro Health Regional Hospital will be expanding its services at The Springs Health Centre at 2200 E. Parrish Ave. by opening the Springs Respiratory Virus Evaluation/Treatment Center (RVEC), which will offer vaccines and testing for respiratory illnesses.

According to a press release, the former COVID-19 testing drive-thru will now offer flu and COVID-19 vaccines, as a complement to testing for respiratory viruses such as COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu and strep, starting today, Wednesday, Oct. 19.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.