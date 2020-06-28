Seven residents with Owensboro Health’s new family medicine residency program will begin rotations on Wednesday.
Yes, seven.
The health system selected six candidates in March, but one was a second-year resident, which opened a spot for another first-year candidate.
The group started orientation last Wednesday.
“The University of Louisville and Owensboro Health residents are doctors who have graduated from ... medical school and who have chosen to specialize in family medicine,” said Dr. Jon Sivoravong, director of the OH/University of Louisville family medicine residency program.
For the next three years, they will train with a group of OH specialists at the health system’s residency clinic at 811 E. Parrish Ave. and at OH Regional Hospital.
Residents will see patients who are admitted to the family medicine teaching hospital ward service as well as the outpatient clinic on Parrish Avenue.
“As a rule, all residents can’t be on work-education duty for more than 24 hours continuously and no more than 80 hours per week when averaged over four weeks,” Sivoravong said. “Our residents here will typically be on work-education duty for about 12 hours a day and should get at least one day off per week.”
When they complete the program, they will be family physicians who can take care of patients from cradle to grave.
Like most rural health systems across the U.S., OH faces a shortage of primary care physicians. OH officials hope the new residency program will reduce that shortage. According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, 39% of medical residents remain within 25 miles of their programs when they set up their practices.
OH’s family medicine residency program was established by the U of L School of Medicine. The health systems announced the partnership in September 2018, and the program received accreditation in May 2019.
The partnership with U of L provides the benefits of a university program, such as access to specialists and research programs; however, with seven residency slots and one hospital, the OH program is small enough to offer more individualized post-doctorate training.
Both components made OH’s program highly desirable, Sivoravong said in an earlier interview. The new program received 639 applications last year.
OH narrowed that field to 97. Interviews started in September and continued into January.
“Match day,” when applicants and health systems are matched, took place March 19.
Six more residents will be added to the OH program each year until it hits 18. After the program matures, it is expected to stay at 18 because six will graduate each year and six will replace them.
