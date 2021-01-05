Owensboro Health has finalized its addition of Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield to its health care system, according to a press release from OH.
The process of OH’s purchase of TLRMC has been nearly nine months in the making, with the two parties signing a letter of intent in mid-April of last year.
The facility will be renamed Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center.
TLRMC is a 75-bed hospital in Leitchfield. It will add 500 employees to the OH system.
Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center will be the third hospital under the OH umbrella, including Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital.
“Twin Lakes … was and has been an excellent facility in Grayson County,” said OH President and CEO Greg Strahan. “We actually had them in our line of sight … as we look at our market and what opportunities may be for us to do some mergers.”
The addition of OHTLMC will allow the facility to access resources from OH that it might be in need of, Strahan said. It also allows OH to expand its market to other counties in western Kentucky, he said.
Strahan said while the merger was expected to take place in September 2020, it was prolonged because it was moved from a two-step process to one step. OH originally planned to lease the Twin Lakes facility and offer its services before completely merging.
“We had originally set a tentative date being around the first of September but that changed, not because we had any difficulties but because we decided it would be better to make a complete merger out of it,” he said. “But it’s a good situation for us. We’re glad to have them a part of our team now and as part of our system because it fills a gap in terms of their ability to utilize our services and our abilities ... to serve the people of Grayson County as well as other counties.”
Strahan said that while he couldn’t disclose how much OH paid for the Twin Lakes facility, it was at a good fair market value.
According to the press release, the Twin Lakes facility serves Grayson and other surrounding counties, including Breckinridge, Ohio, Butler, Edmonson, Hart and Hardin.
Current TLRMC CEO Wayne Meriweather will retire, leaving current CFO Ashley Herrington as the new top executive, according to the press release.
“Joining with a strong partner like Owensboro Health is an investment in our hospital and in the communities we serve,” said Meriwether in the release. “We approached this search from a position of strength and were looking for a health system that understands rural healthcare. Owensboro Health has demonstrated a sincere commitment to our hospital, our employees and the Grayson County area.”
Strahan said while OH is not currently involved in any discussions for mergers with other area hospitals, there is potential for further expansion if the right opportunity arises.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.