OWENWS-08-22-23 OH FOUNDATION

Owensboro Health Foundation’s Wanda Figueroa-Peralta, board chair, left, and Tracy Naylor, executive director, stand inside the atrium on Monday at Owensboro Health Healthpark. The Foundation will celebrate its 30th anniversary with an in-person event in November.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer

The not-for-profit organization Owensboro Health Foundation is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary of raising millions of dollars that have been used to create different initiatives and programs benefiting those in need.

The entity, which was established in 1993 as The Foundation for Health, “acts as a bridge between the community and Owensboro Health” by seeking funds regarding the OH’s core commitments and strategic imperatives and addressing the key health needs that impact the communities in its coverage area, according to the organization’s website.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.