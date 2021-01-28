The Owensboro Health Foundation is hosting the organization’s first Valentine’s Day Raffle and Auction, which kicked off early this week.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the foundation’s many programs aimed at improving health and wellness in the community.
According to foundation Director Tracy Naylor, the organization typically holds two major events annually, a gala and golf scramble that are its largest source of donations. However, she said, the foundation was not able to hold those events this year due to COVID-19 and opted instead for the virtual raffle and auction.
The annual fundraisers typically bring in about $250,000 after expenses, Naylor said.
“Obviously with COVID, that had to be put to the wayside this year but we were very committed to offering a high-end, high-quality experience to continue to engage those donors and people who support our work through an online effort,” she said.
The raffle will feature five prizes including a trip to Cancun, a grill and chill package, original artwork from Owensboro artist Aaron Kizer, 15 year Rip Van Winkle and an outdoor landscape lighting package.
Ticket sales are limited to 500 per prize package and cost $50 per ticket.
Raffle drawings will be held on Feb. 14.
The foundation will also hold an auction separate from the raffle. The auction portion of the event will be open from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14.
Auction items can be viewed and raffle tickets purchased on the raffle webpage, OwensboroHealth.org/foundation/online-raffle-and-auction.
Naylor said proceeds from the virtual event will go toward funding the many projects initiated by the OH Foundation, including funding the Hospitality House, which provides minimal-cost lodging for families with a loved one in the hospital.
Other programs funded by the OH Foundation include reduced cost medicines and Mammograms for Life, which ensures all women have access to breast cancer screenings regardless of financial standing.
One of the foundation’s newer programs includes a clothes closet that provides replacement clothing to patients in need.
Naylor said OH Foundation programs were able to assist more than 17,000 individuals through its many health and wellness programs just last year.
“Our mission at the foundation is to cultivate a spirit of volunteerism and philanthropy in order to support internal projects and programs that complement the work of the health care system,” she said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
