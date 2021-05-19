The Owensboro Health Foundation will hold its 20th annual Golf Classic in June.
The Golf Classic has raised a significant amount of money for the foundation, which invests it in projects that help improve the health of the community.
The foundation, according to Kathy Medley, its manager of annual giving, serves about 17,000 individuals each year through a variety of programs and services that cater to the mission of OH.
That mission, she said, is “healing the sick and improving the health of the communities that we serve.”
Some services and projects recently funded by the foundation include hospitality suites for families of patients that have an extended stay or have traveled long distances, a clothing closet for patients leaving the hospital that are in need of appropriate attire, and tools and equipment used for learning purposes for hospital staff, Medley said.
“We fund projects all across our service area,” she said. “We really just try to take a look at needs that exist across the organization, just keeping in mind our patients’ needs and their family’s needs and how does that impact the greater community.”
Throughout its 20 years, the Annual Golf Classic has brought in about $1.3 million, Medley said.
Typically, she said, the tournament brings out about 200 golfers and raised $100,000 in 2019.
This year’s event already has $90,000 committed through sponsorships, teams and individual golfers with additional revenue enhancers taking place during the tournament, such as an online raffle and auction.
“I remember when we started in 2002, we started with 14 teams and we made $19,000 and we were thrilled. And so here we are 20 years later and … this tournament has raised about $1.3 million over the years,” she said.
The OH Foundation 20th Annual Golf Classic will take place June 10 at the Pearl Club in Owensboro.
There will be two tee times, one at 7:30 a.m., for which all slots have already been booked. There are still additional slots open for the 1:30 p.m. tee time, however.
Anyone interested in participating in the golf classic may find additional information by visiting OwensboroHealth.org/Golf. Information regarding the raffle and auction may be found at BidPal.net/OHGolf2021.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.