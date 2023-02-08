On Tuesday, 25 nonprofit organizations received a total of $524,703.55 for regional projects from Owensboro Health’s 2023 Community Health Investments Grant Program.
The annual grants, announced at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, provide “in-kind and financial support for health, human services and arts projects and programming throughout the region,” with the funds utilized for a range of needs, including assistance for children in local school districts, aging adults and senior services.
The nonprofits’ programs target OH’s priority focus areas: tobacco and related diseases, older adults and aging, arts in healing and children and school health.
As of Tuesday, OH has invested more than $10 million in area agencies since 2011.
Before the announcement of the awards, Debbie Zuerner, OH director of community engagement, congratulated all of the recipients and stressed the importance of collaboration.
“Great work is taking place and is always taking place, not just with this investment program that we partner with, but with you all every day,” she said. “I’m just so proud of the number of nonprofit organizations that we partner with here in this region, because you’re impacting lives every single day.
“We’re tackling priority health needs together, we’re tackling those social determinants of health together; we can’t do it alone.”
Gavin Roberts, OH board of directors chair, and Mark Marsh, OH president and CEO, showed their appreciation for the grant recipients looking to make a difference.
“ ‘To heal the sick and to improve the health of the communities we serve’ is our mission, and with all of your partnerships, we’re able to do that on a grander scale,” Roberts said.
“We’re very fortunate to have so many great leaders here … (and) we are so honored to be able to serve alongside you every day,” Marsh said. “This really is about improving the health and the lives we serve, and the opportunity to serve these communities just like you do.
“What your work is doing is allowing us to best be able to serve western Kentucky (and) … without your service, and your dedication and your time and resources, we wouldn’t be able to make it this a great place to live, work and play.
“Without your efforts, without your dedication — we certainly would not be able to fulfill our mission.”
The funds received are based on merit, size and the scope of each organization’s project and how it aligns with each of OH’s strategic health priorities.
Brian Hamby, OH director of marketing, said the hospital does not disclose the amount each project receives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.