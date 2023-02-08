OH GRANT ANNOUNCEMENT PIC 1

Mark Marsh, president and CEO of Owensboro Health, speaks Tuesday at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital during the announcement of the recipients for the 2023 Community Health Investments Grant Program.

 Photo by Freddie Bourne | Messenger-Inquirer

On Tuesday, 25 nonprofit organizations received a total of $524,703.55 for regional projects from Owensboro Health’s 2023 Community Health Investments Grant Program.

The annual grants, announced at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, provide “in-kind and financial support for health, human services and arts projects and programming throughout the region,” with the funds utilized for a range of needs, including assistance for children in local school districts, aging adults and senior services.

