Owensboro Health and the Green River District Health Department are days away from offering the newest COVID-19 vaccines.
With the vaccines receiving final approval Monday, officials at OH and GRDHD expect to have their preorders delivered by the end of the week or by the first of next week.
Jason Collins, OH’s executive pharmacy director, said the latest vaccines are coming from Moderna and Pfizer and its partner BioNTech.
OH has preordered 150 doses and will order more as needed, Colliins said.
“It’s not like before when the government just shipped you a ton of it; you actually preorder what you need,” Collins said. “You order it like a normal vaccine now, so you go through a wholesaler.”
OH will offer Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines in the beginning and will add a third made by Novavax, which has yet to receive approval from the FDA.
“The Moderna and Pfizer are interchangeable; the Novavax we’ve not heard yet; we’re anticipating it will be as well, but we’ve not heard for sure,” Collins said.
The latest vaccines have been approved for adults and children as young as six months.
Collins said the newest vaccines are not considered boosters as the ones previously. Instead, they will be offered annually.
More from this section
“We’re moving away from the whole idea of primary, child and booster shots into a seasonal shot; it’s like the flu shot,” he said. “So you’ll get your Moderna or your Pfizer this fall and you won’t have another one until next season.”
Another change will be the COVID-19 vaccines won’t be distributed for free.
Collins said private insurance will be covering the cost like it does with the flu shots.
Once OH receives its COVID-19 doses, it will open a link to allow appointments to be made.
“These are not government provided like in the past,” he said. “So the patient’s insurance will be charged just like any other vaccine they were to get. They could have a copay depending on what plan they have.”
According to Clay Horton, GRDHD public health director, the health department has preordered 600 doses for individuals with private insurance.
However, Horton said additional doses will be coming through the Vaccines for Children program and the CDC’s Bridge Access Program, which provides COVID-19 vaccine shots to uninsured and underinsured adults at no cost. The CDC Bridge Access Program is scheduled to end in December 2024.
Horton also recommends appointments be made with the health department for the COVID-19 shot, but that walk-in clinics are usually offered for seasonal vaccines.
“We’ve been assured that there are no expected supply constraints or delays, and we anticipate the capability to order more doses and receive them promptly as the season progresses,” Horton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.