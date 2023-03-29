The Owensboro Health Healthpark is looking to improve the health of the older demographic through its Fall Prevention / B.A.S.E. (Balance Awareness Stability Everywhere) program.
The program, developed as a collaborative effort between physical therapists and exercise professionals, is a 12-week small-group exercise class aimed at improving gait, balance, stability and muscle strength to help reduce the likelihood of a fall.
Jason Anderson, manager of health and fitness at the Healthpark, said the idea for the class began after being contacted by an administrator to see “if we could aid in coming up with a program that would help address falls in older adults.”
“They were seeing a lot of emergency room admissions ... for people having injuries resulting from falls,” he said. “... For the age group of 65 and older, the No. 1 reason for an admission to an emergency department is injury resulting from a fall.”
Anderson said the class is not one where people will “work up a sweat” similar to an exercise class, but focuses on strengthening the lower body while also helping guard against other things that may diminish while aging, such as posture, picking up one’s feet instead of shuffling and looking forward rather than down while walking.
The first 12-week class of the year will be finishing Thursday, with the next class beginning April 11.
The feedback from previous participants has been positive, Anderson said.
“The biggest thing that we hear people say once they finish the class is that they’re not as scared of falling as they were when they started,” he said. “They have more confidence that they won’t fall.
“The payout, so-to-speak for me, … is just to hear the participants say that they’re quality of life is better, that they feel more confident, they don’t live in fear, they feel better about their living situation and about how to get around ….”
Each 12-week session includes twice-a-week classes for one hour. There are 12 participants and two instructors per session.
Individuals interested in participating in the class must meet the following criteria: must be ambulatory without having to rely heavily on assistance from a walker or other mobility devices; must be able to consistently attend two one-hour classes each week for 12 weeks; must have medical clearance from a physician for participation in the program; and must consent to pretesting to determine if one is a candidate for the program and post testing to measure improvement as a result of the program.
Cost to register for the class is $120 per person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.