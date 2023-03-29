The Owensboro Health Healthpark is looking to improve the health of the older demographic through its Fall Prevention / B.A.S.E. (Balance Awareness Stability Everywhere) program.

The program, developed as a collaborative effort between physical therapists and exercise professionals, is a 12-week small-group exercise class aimed at improving gait, balance, stability and muscle strength to help reduce the likelihood of a fall.

