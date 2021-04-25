Owensboro Health will host a COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic Monday at the OH Regional Hospital.
According to director of outpatient pharmacy services BC Childress, the hospital has appointments scheduled for Monday to administer around 200 to 300 vaccination doses.
However, he said, it has the ability to administer around 1,500 doses in a single day.
Childress said he does not anticipate having an overwhelming volume of walk-ins for the vaccination clinic, but hopes that it will still make the vaccine more accessible for those who want it.
“We’re trying to make this as easy and accessible to as many people as we can, as fast as we can. That’s been part of our goal from the beginning; that’s why we’re doing this walk-in day. We want to remove the barriers and get this to anybody we can as quickly as we can,” he said.
However, he said, there has been some decline in vaccine demand over the last two weeks or so.
“We don’t expect to be overwhelmed on Monday. It would be nice to be overwhelmed, but we’ve seen such a diminishing volume coming in, last week especially, that just to get some people interested again and remove those barriers to get back in here for that first dose, we’ll do whatever we can to get that process started for them,” he said.
Childress said there has been an increase in cancellations and missed appointments for the vaccine lately, as well.
While missed appointments and cancellations are disappointing, he said, it has not led to the waste of any vaccine doses due to strict management of the vaccine inventory.
“As appointments start to decline, we’ve started to be more careful about how many vaccines we take out of refrigeration,” he said. “Even with these cancellations, we haven’t had to waste doses. We’ve been able to manage our inventory appropriately and we still have a sufficient supply to be able to handle probably most people that want this vaccine in our community.”
So far, Childress said OH has administered around 75,000 vaccine doses with between 50,000 and 60,000 individuals being fully vaccinated with both doses.
Although there has been some community concern surrounding the recent pause on administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Childress said the COVID-19 vaccine is still effective, with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines having between 80% and 90% effectiveness.
“We want to let people know that these vaccines are safe,” he said. “Your risk of harm from vaccines is tens to hundred of times less than your risk of harm from getting COVID.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.