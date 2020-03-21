Owensboro Health has created a 24/7 coronavirus hotline: 877-888-6647.
Who should call that number?
• Regional residents who recently traveled internationally or have been exposed to the virus and now have COVID-19 symptoms, which are fever, cough and shortness of breath.
• Anyone with those symptoms should call the hotline, especially if they suffer from lung or heart disease or immunosuppression.
• Call the hotline before going to an urgent care clinic or hospital emergency department.
• Triage nurses answer hotline calls and will ask callers questions to determine what steps are appropriate.
• OH has two drive-up sites for COVID-19 testing. Everyone cannot be tested at this time because it would overwhelm medical resources and state testing labs. OH is following federal guidelines for determining who will be tested.
• State lab results take up to 48 hours. Commercial labs take up to four days.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
