OH Hotline
Owensboro Health has created a 24/7 coronavirus hotline: 877-888-6647.
Who should call that number?
• Regional residents who recently traveled or have been exposed to the virus and now have COVID-19 symptoms, which are fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell.
• Anyone with those symptoms should call the hotline, especially if they suffer from lung or heart disease, or immunosuppression.
• Call the hotline before going to an urgent care clinic or hospital emergency department.
• Triage nurses answer hotline calls and ask callers questions to determine appropriate steps.
• OH has sites for COVID-19 testing. Everyone cannot be tested at this time. OH is following federal guidelines for determining who will be tested.
• Expect test results to take up to three days, depending on lab capabilities.
