Owensboro Health is looking to combat accidental opioid overdoses by providing Narcan nasal spray to patients meeting certain criteria alongside their opioid prescriptions.

Jason Collins, executive pharmacy director at Owensboro Health, said the initiative stems from the health organization’s opioid stewardship committee, which looks to ensure safe opioid prescribing and assist in the decreasing of opioid abuse and misuse by patients.

