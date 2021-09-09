Owensboro Health has been able to double its capacity for providing monoclonal antibodies by switching to injections rather than infusions, which Dr. Michael Kelley, vice president for medical affairs, said helps the hospital to cut back on time spent doing each procedure.
Monoclonal antibody infusion is a form of therapy included in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization for those who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 symptoms or hospitalization.
For the past several weeks since COVID-19 cases have begun rising once again in the community, OH Regional Hospital has been performing about 26 infusions each day.
With the switch to injections, Kelley said the hospital is able to perform nearly double the amount of procedures than with infusions.
“Hopefully that will meet the demand and keep people from coming to the ER, being hospitalized and having deaths from COVID-19,” he said.
The difference between infusions and injections are that the infusions require an intravenous line (IV) and takes about 30 minutes to complete. An injection, on the other hand, is much faster, according to Kelley, requiring injection of the antibodies via a small needle.
He said while infusions are the preferred method of delivering antibody treatment, data suggests injections are just as effective and should be the method of delivery if infusions are causing delays in treatment.
Kelley said the hospital was scheduling patients seven to 10 days out for antibody treatment during the past several weeks of infusions.
“If I can only do 26 patients a day, then a lot of people have to wait 7 to 10 days to get these done, then those are delays in care … so most people are not going to get any benefit from monoclonal antibodies and so by going subcutaneous, I am hopefully getting the disease early in its course,” he said.
The goal with the infusions is to decrease viral loads to keep the virus from continuing replication in the body, so it is important, Kelley said, to receive the antibody treatment as early on in the infection as possible.
Waiting seven to 10 days, he said, defeats the purpose of the treatment.
Once the hospital switched to injections, Kelley said it was able to perform 48 procedures Tuesday and Wednesday, as opposed to 26.
Depending on staffing levels, Kelley said the hope is to be able to provide up to 48 injection procedures most days out of the week.
“That doesn’t mean that in all the communities we serve, everyone that’s positive … is going to be able to call and get a slot. It’s just not realistic because there are hundreds and hundreds of people who are turning positive every day,” he said. “Monoclonal antibodies are not a replacement for vaccination.”
Kelley said most individuals will be able to get set up for monoclonal antibody injections through their primary care physician.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
