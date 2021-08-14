Owensboro Health has awarded more than $7 million in grant money to local organizations and nonprofits since 2011 through its Community Health Investment Grant Program, which was created to invest in agencies that help impact and improve health for the region.
OH announced this year’s grant recipients Tuesday, which included 35 area organizations. The health care system awarded nearly $720,000 in total.
According to Debbie Zuerner, director of community engagement at OH, the grants are awarded to agencies and organizations that focus on improving priority health care needs in their own communities and in the region.
“Our mission, to heal the sick and improve the health of the communities that we serve, and that second half of that mission … that’s where we are working and partnering with these nonprofit organizations to help impact the health outcomes and health and wellbeing of the communities,” she said.
The grants are targeted at a number of community-specific identified health needs in addition to the health system’s four priority focus areas: tobacco and related diseases; older adults and aging; arts in healing; and children and school health.
Zuerner said organizations and agencies selected as recipients are partners in improving the health of the region and the communities they serve, as is the mission of OH.
She said the investment is not just a financial one, it is an investment in the chosen organizations — the work and impact they make in the region and the collaboration between the organizations in working together with OH to improve the health of the communities.
One of the organizations, Light of Chance out of Madisonville, helps serve youth in the region through innovative arts programs and has been doing so since 2005, according to founder and executive director Eric Logan.
This is the fourth year the organization has received grant funding from OH.
The grant money received by Light of Chance this year will help fund its “Breathe” youth arts residency program at the Day Treatment Center, which provides a specialized community-based program serving adolescent youth with social, behavioral and emotional issues.
The residency art program, according to Logan, allows the organization to work with youth at the facility using art as a tool to help with mental and behavioral health, whether it be music, visual arts, culinary arts, even yoga, as well as an educational segment.
The program, he said, gives youth a creative outlet while catering to their mental health needs, bridging gaps, building transferable skills that will last for the rest of their lives, as well as simply giving them space to be heard and be themselves.
“We’re just grateful for this partnership,” Logan said. “The partnership with Owensboro Health has been great, just their vision and willingness to partner with small nonprofits like us that have a big impact, it just really says a lot about Owensboro (Health) and their commitment to the community and the community’s health. Together we’ve been able to really impact a lot of people’s lives.”
The program with the Day Treatment Center, he said, will allow Light of Chance to work with more than 100 youth.
“We feel very positive about the investments made this year ... . They address the community health needs throughout the region and there were some really, really strong programs that we’re investing in, so we feel very positive,” she said. “By partnering with them, we have the potential to really make communities healthier.”
Other recipients include: Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum; CASA of the Ohio Valley; City of Greenville; Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club (Henderson Unit); Community Dental Clinic; Daniel Pitino Shelter; Daviess County Public Schools; Girls Inc. of Owensboro Daviess County; Green River District Health Department — DC-CAP; Green River District Health Department — Nicotine Reduction Program; Green River District Health Department-Safe Sleep for Babies; H.L. Neblett Community Center; Hancock County Partners for a Healthy Community/Youth, Inc.; Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky; International Center; Junior Achievement of West Kentucky, Inc.; Kentucky Kids on the Block; Kentucky Wesleyan College; New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services; Owensboro Community and Technical College Foundation, Inc.; Owensboro Dance Theatre, Inc.; Owensboro Regional Suicide Prevention Coalition; Owensboro Symphony; Puzzle Pieces; RiverPark Center; Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County, Inc.; SOS International; The Center of Owensboro-Daviess County, Inc.; The Foundry Center for the Arts; The Kentucky Methodist Homes for Children — Mary Kendall Campus; The Way of Rockport Indiana, Inc.; Theatre Workshop of Owensboro; Tri-State Food Bank, Inc.; Wendell Foster.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.