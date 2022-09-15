Owensboro Health Regional Hospital is in the process of adding more nurses trained to work with survivors of sexual assault, and to collect evidence of assault for criminal investigations, through a grant from Owensboro city government.
The city gave the Owensboro Health Foundation a $125,000 grant to increase number of sexual assault nurse examiners (SANE) to its staff, and to create a training program for SANE nurses in the city.
The funds will help the hospital be certified as a SANE-ready facility, which means the hospital will be recognized as being able to collect and document evidence of sexual assault that is admissible in court.
The hospital previously had SANE-ready certification, which requires at least 15 sexual assault nurse examiners on staff.
Rhonda Bergstrom, director of nursing, emergency services at Owensboro Health, said the COVID-19 pandemic led to nurses leaving the profession, including a number of the hospital’s SANE nurses.
Currently, the hospital has four SANE nurses on staff and four more in training. More nurses are ready to be trained, but the nearest SANE trainings are in Elizabethtown and Hopkinsville, Bergstrom said.
“One of the things we are excited about with the grant money is the ability to have our own training center,” Bergstrom said.
The training center will be at the Commonwealth West Healthcare Innovation Center, which will be in the former OHRH administrative office building on Frederica Street.
The grant will also be used to create a SANE training program for nurses at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital and Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center.
A SANE nurse is assigned to a person who experienced a sexual assault, and is the sole person who will work with the patient through the evidence collection process.
“They have specific training on how to document injury to the victim,” Bergstrom said. The examiner will collect and photograph evidence and make sure it is properly preserved, to avoid the evidence having to pass through multiple hands.
Bergstrom said SANE nurses will be on-call, so they can respond and concentrate on just patient, without having to think about other duties.
Collecting evidence of sexual assault takes time, Bergstrom said. With one nurse assigned solely to the patient, “they are concentrating on the victim, and what the victim needs at the moment,” Bergstrom said.
“If you have a nurse that is not concentrated 100% on a victim ... we know errors can occur,” Bergstrom said.
All SANE nurses in Owensboro Health’s system volunteer for the training.
“They are people who want to help,” Bergstrom said.
The nurses are certified as sexual assault nurse examiners by either the state or the federal government. The nurses go through 40 hours of classroom and online training and do a certain number of pelvic exams while monitored by a proctor.
The nurses must then pass an exam to be certified, and will have to receive continuing education. SANE certification must renewed along with nursing licenses.
Bergstrom said goal is to have at least 15 SANE nurses on staff by March, which will also the hospital to certified as SANE-ready. Training at the training facility on Frederica Street should start around the middle of next year, Bergstrom said.
“It’s over 100 hours (of training) before a nurse is ready to submit to the certification exam,” Bergstrom said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
