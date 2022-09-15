Owensboro Health Regional Hospital is in the process of adding more nurses trained to work with survivors of sexual assault, and to collect evidence of assault for criminal investigations, through a grant from Owensboro city government.

The city gave the Owensboro Health Foundation a $125,000 grant to increase number of sexual assault nurse examiners (SANE) to its staff, and to create a training program for SANE nurses in the city.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

