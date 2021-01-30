Owensboro Health Medical Group’s Maternal and Fetal Medicine is relocating to the Pleasant Valley Medical Building.
The move became official Monday. The former location was in the Urgent Care Ford Medical Building on Mayfair Avenue, and now it’s adjacent to the hospital.
OH MFM Practice Manager Nicole Duncan said the move to the Pleasant Valley location allows for a better experience for patients with more room for updated equipment as well as quick and easy access to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, which is an important factor due to the high-risk patient population.
“Our new space offers larger exam rooms, updated medical equipment, onsite lab and X-ray services, as well as immediate access to the hospital. It has always been the strategy for Maternal Fetal Medicine … to be near the hospital. Recently space allowed for this vision to become a reality,” she said.
Duncan said much effort has been put into the move and ensuring everything goes smoothly.
“We have put a significant amount of time and planning into this transition. We have support on-site for technical issues. This move should be seamless for patients,” she said.
MFM has been a part of Owensboro Health since 2016, according to Duncan, when Dr. Thomas Tabb joined the group to provide MFM care for the community. Tabb was also joined by Dr. Navleen Gill and Lauren Shelton, APRN, in 2019.
Duncan said MFM offers health care to expecting mothers and follows their health through their pregnancy, treating conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, tobacco use and obesity that might increase maternal and fetal complications during pregnancy.
The new MFM offices are at 1301 Pleasant Valley Rd., Suite 301 in Owensboro.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
