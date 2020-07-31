Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital’s nursing home recently earned a five-star rating — the highest score possible — from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
During the past few years, the 45-bed facility’s ranking has been on the climb, said Kathleen Myer, OHMCH chief nursing officer and nursing home administrator.
The Greenville nursing home moved from three to four stars last year.
“We focused on what it would take to get from four to five stars and filled that gap,” Myer said.
During the most recent annual inspection, OHMCH’s nursing home did not receive one deficiency, she said.
The three-day audit includes a thorough examination of a facility’s life safety codes, food services and quality-of-life care, among many other items.
Myer felt the nursing home’s ability to recruit and retain employees was another feather in its cap during the recent inspection by the Kentucky Office of the Inspector General.
“What Owensboro Health cares about most is what is behind the five-star rating,” Myer said. “We want families in our community to find comfort that their loved one is receiving quality care in a safe, secure place with caring help close at hand.”
The Greenville facility has been part of Muhlenberg County’s health services network since the 1970s.
“It’s always been recognized for quality and safe care,” Myer said.
Earning the top CMS rating doesn’t mean growing complacent, she said. Instead, staff members continue to review data and seek improvements. Currently, they are focusing on best practices in medication management and optimizing patient care.
Myer was proud to report the nursing home has not had one patient to date who has tested positive for COVID-19.
OHMCH earned a five-star rating from CMS for quality earlier this year. It was one of only three Kentucky hospitals to score that high.
“We’re working hard to support the needs of patients and their families,” Myer said. “We’re doing all we can do.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.