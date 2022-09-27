A woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted while she was a patient at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital filed suit against the hospital and one of its former staff members who was later indicted by a Daviess County grand jury.
The suit was filed in March, stemming from an alleged incident that occurred a year earlier.
In August, a grand jury indicted the man allegedly involved in the incident, David A. Owen, 41, of the 3200 block of Adams Street, with first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of attempted first-degree sexual abuse.
The incident was investigated by the Owensboro Police Department.
In court documents, Owen denies the allegation and Owensboro Health denies any wrongdoing.
The Messenger-Inquirer does not identify individuals of alleged sexual assaults.
According to the civil complaint, the woman was admitted to Owensboro Health on March 5, 2021, for a possible toxic reaction to seizure medication. At the hospital, Owen was assigned to perform an electroencephalogram (EEG) on the woman, the complaint says.
The complaint says the woman has a seizure disorder as the result of a vehicle accident, and has other conditions due to a traumatic brain injury.
The woman has previously had a stroke, the documents say.
At the time she was admitted, the woman told her primary physician she felt “drunk” and had experienced a seizure just a few days prior, according to the complaint.
The complaint alleges Owen performed sexual acts on the woman to which she did not consent, and she was unable to consent due to her condition. The complaint says Owen was not wearing a name tag when he performed the EEG.
“The sexual abuse occurred under circumstances in addition to forcible compulsion or incapacity in which (the woman) did not expressly in impliedly acquiesce in (Owen’s) conduct,” the complaint says.
The criminal indictment alleges Owen committed the acts while the woman “was unable to consent due to being physically helpless.”
The civil complaint, which was filed for the woman by Louisville attorney Dana Kolter, claims Owen performed sexual battery and sexual abuse on the woman. The suit claims Owensboro Health was “negligent or grossly negligent in preventing the commission of the battery, and for destroying or allowing to be destroyed evidence of the sexual battery.”
The complaint alleges Owen was grossly negligent, and accuses Owensboro Health of negligence, gross negligence tortious misconduct and malpractice by breach of the patient’s bill of rights.
Both Owen and Owensboro Health are accused of outrageous conduct in the complaint.
In its response to the complaint, Owensboro Health says Owen was an EEG technologist, that the woman was admitted to the hospital on March 5, 2021 and that Owen did perform an EEG on the woman.
The response says Owensboro Health officials deny the hospital was negligent.
Owen denied the incident to hospital officials and resigned his position before OH officials could complete their investigation, the hospital’s response says. The hospital denies that officials were complicit or tampered with evidence, the response says.
Owen’s response was filed by Louisville attorney Jennifer Henry Jackson.
Jackson writes that Owen admits the sexual activity took place, and “alternatively states that the sexual encounters between himself and the plaintiff that occurred on March 5, 2021 were consensual.”
Owen denied the allegations of sexual battery and sexual abuse.
Both Owen and Owensboro Health have asked that the complaints against them be dismissed.
Owen is next scheduled to appear in court for his criminal charges in January. Owen was incarcerated in the Daviess County Detention Center after the August indictment was issued, but was released after posting a $75,000 cash bond.
The civil case has been assigned to special circuit Judge Kelly Mark Easton, while the criminal case is assigned to circuit Judge Lisa Payne Jones.
No hearings are currently scheduled in the civil case.
