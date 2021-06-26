Owensboro Health has named Jeff Thomas as the health system’s new chief financial officer, a role he will step into starting Aug. 2.
“Jeff will be a great partner and collaborator for Owensboro Health,” said OH CEO Mark Marsh. “We’re really excited.”
Thomas will replace outgoing CFO John Hackbarth who announced his retirement August 2020.
“Jeff brings a high level of expertise to Owensboro Health, but he is also an outstanding fit for our culture of service,” Marsh said. “Jeff achieves success by encouraging and serving others.”
As CFO, Thomas will be responsible for leading the health system’s financial operations.
He will develop and administer policies, provide forecasting and reporting, and make recommendations to improve the system’s financial performance, according to a press release from OH.
Thomas is the current CFO for Tennova Healthcare in Cleveland, Tennessee. He has also held the CFO position at systems in Fort Wayne, Indiana; Clarksville, Tennessee; Marion, Illinois; and Bennettsville, South Carolina and has 28 years of experience in the health care field.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to work with Mark Marsh and to be part of an outstanding organization like Owensboro Health,” Thomas said. “I look forward to being part of the community and helping our team achieve its mission and vision.”
