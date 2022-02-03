Every time the weather man says the words “freezing rain” or “ice,” as he has this week, people who were here in 2009 start getting a little tense.
Especially when they issue an ice storm warning like they did Wednesday.
Oh, no. Not another ice storm like ’09.
If you were here then, you remember it well.
And you don’t want to go through it again.
On Jan. 26 that year, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning from 6 p.m. that day until noon Jan. 28.
A winter storm, they said, could bring 5 to 10 inches of snow and a quarter-inch of ice to the area.
It had the potential, the weather service said, to be the worst storm to hit the area since 2004.
They were wrong.
It was one of the worst since 1902.
The heavy snow failed to materialize.
But sleet and freezing rain took its place.
Hour after hour, it fell, freezing on trees, power lines, streets and sidewalks until it was an inch thick.
The night of Jan. 27-28 was scary enough to make people appreciate life in a war zone.
Transformers exploded, lighting up the night sky.
Limbs exploded and came crashing down, giving people a few seconds to wonder if they were going to hit the house or the yard.
Many hit houses, damaging roofs — some of them still awaiting repair from the remnants of Hurricane Ike in September.
Yards and streets were full of limbs.
Very few houses still had electricity.
Hotel rooms were quickly filled.
And emergency shelters opened.
More than 60,000 homes lost power in Daviess and surrounding counties.
All of western Kentucky was suffering.
Across the state, at least 525,000 residents lost power.
That included about 49,000 of Kenergy’s 55,000 customers in 14 counties.
Kenergy officials said it was the worst disaster in the company’s 70-year history.
Crews worked 16-hour days, trying to restore power as quickly as possible.
But in some parts of the region, people waited up to three weeks to get their electricity back on.
The days to follow were filled with the sounds of chainsaws cutting tree limbs.
Trees blocked many roads, and schools were out for days.
Crews eventually collected 321,429 cubic yards of debris in Daviess County.
Wood chips weigh between 500 and 550 pounds per cubic yard.
And that was after crews had picked up several hundred tons of broken trees and limbs after the remnants of Hurricane Ike hit the region with 73 mph winds just four months earlier.
Virtually every tree in the county had sustained some damage from the two storms.
The ice storm caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage across the state.
A phone outage made many landlines and cellphones useless for a couple of days.
National Guard units were sent to the region to help out, bringing water and food to many homes without either, taking doctors and nurses to hospitals and anything else that needed doing.
And more than 500 utility crewmen from nine states came to help restore power in Owensboro.
But by Feb. 5, temperatures climbed into the 40s, and sunshine finally began melting the ice and restoring spirits.
By the middle of the month, most people had power restored.
But the cleanup continued for weeks.
So, that’s why some folks are more than a little tense today.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.