Owensboro Health and Owensboro Community & Technical College will partner this fall to launch a new Certified Medical Technician program.
The program, funded by a $325,000 grant from the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, aims to train 45 new CMTs before June 30, 2023.
Three groups of 15 students each will follow a “work and learn” model, which will give selected students the opportunity to work at OH while earning four OCTC healthcare career credentials.
Credentials include the State Registered Nursing Assistant, Phlebotomy Technician, Certified Medical Technician and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation certificates.
OH will select the student participants and hire them as patient care technicians prior to the start of classes.
Additionally, OH will pay educational release time for the students to attend classes during the program, which is to last about three months.
Students who successfully complete the program may pursue advanced career opportunities at OH as applicable.
Mark Marsh, president and CEO of Owensboro Health, and Dr. Scott Williams, president of OCTC, both praised the collaborative endeavor.
“Owensboro Health is proud to collaborate with OCTC on this innovative approach to developing the next generation of healthcare workers and providing them with new pathways to career success and fulfillment,” Marsh said. “This outstanding program is another example of how our communities are meeting the region’s most vital challenges through teamwork and creativity.”
“OCTC is grateful to CPE for this opportunity, and we are excited to partner with Owensboro Health to help meet their current and future direct patient care hiring needs,” Williams said. “We are proud to be a part of this novel, public-private collaborative approach to help address the healthcare workforce shortage.”
More from this section
LaTasha Shemwell, the program’s designated success coach, will provide personalized services to help with enrollment, course registration and any other needs.
“It’s an amazing opportunity,” she said. “Within that three-month time span, these individuals are receiving free training (through) this work and learn program; they’re applying to work through the hospital and (receive) free training from us, and they will also get paid for their training through the hospital.”
Shemwell said she wants to make sure students can flourish by having what they need.
“My goal is just to make sure that they have the resources to succeed,” she said. “We’re going to give out loaner laptops, so that we can make sure that they have that access to do their work from home when needed.”
Incentives will be offered at certain milestones, Shemwell said, which includes $250 gift cards after completing CNA coursework and passing the license exam, along with successfully completing phlebotomy coursework and phlebotomy clinical.
“I will be encouraging them every step of the way through all those milestones,” Shemwell said. “Life happens and challenges happen, but (I) just (want) to be that positive voice of reasoning and encouraging them that they can do this.”
The program is scheduled to begin Oct. 24 and conclude Jan. 28 for the first group of students.
Other groups will begin in January and April 2023, respectively.
For more information, contact Shemwell at latasha.shemwell@kctcs.edu or 270-686-4455.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.