Owensboro Health has begun a drive-thru vaccination clinic at The Springs Health Centre at 2200 E. Parrish Ave.
The drive-thru option has been offered for about three weeks, according to Jason Collins, director of outpatient pharmacy.
The drive-thru option offers a more accessible alternative for those who may be in a hurry, on lunch break, have children with them or have difficulties getting in and out of their cars, Collins said.
“It just kind of makes it easier for people to get vaccinated. It kind of removes that barrier,” he said.
The drive-thru location is currently administering the Moderna vaccine, authorized for anyone ages 18 and older.
Vaccines at The Springs location are also by appointment only at this time, according to Collins.
Patients receiving a vaccine will pull into the parking lot, check in from their vehicle, get the vaccine and then pull into a waiting area for a 15-minute observation period.
“We’re just trying to give more opportunities more locations where people can go and get their vaccines,” Collins said.
The drive-thru clinic is open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays.
Additionally, Collins said Owensboro Health Regional Hospital will begin opening its vaccine clinic for more days each week with extended hours.
Vaccines will now be offered at OHRH from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays by appointment only.
Vaccine appointments can be made at OwensboroHealth.org/ Vaccine.
