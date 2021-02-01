Owensboro Health is offering after-hours COVID-19 testing at the Urgent Care Ford Medical Building in addition to its two regular drive-thru testing sites at The Springs Health Centre and Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital.
The Ford campus hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Ronda Rodgers, director of nursing development at OH, said tests through OH will have same-day results for those tested before 2:30 p.m. Anyone testing after that time will have next-day results.
“It’s a very quick turnaround. All of our tests are now processed here at Owensboro Health and they are PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests,” she said.
Rodgers said Friday that OH expected to have its highest week of COVID-19 tests last week with about 1,055 tests expected to be administered by Saturday.
Rodgers said OH typically administers about 1,000 tests weekly at its Springs Health Centre location.
OH has also begun offering online self-scheduling for anyone wanting to receive a COVD-19 test. Rodgers said the online scheduling portal became available recently with about 25-30 individuals scheduling through the portal per day.
Somer Wilhite, OH manager of marketing communications, said appointments can be made same-day as well, depending on availability.
“That’s a big difference from in the past when you had to wait days to get tested,” she said.
Rodgers said OH has received many calls with questions regarding testing and COVID-19. She said anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should be tested. Anyone exposed, she said, should wait at least 5 days following exposure to receive a test and should continue monitoring symptoms at least 14 days after exposure, even if tests come back negative.
Anyone wanting to schedule a COVID-19 test with OH can do so online at OwensboroHealth.org/COVIDTest. For questions regarding COVID-19 testing, Wilhite said to call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-888-6647.
OH testing sites are The Springs Health Centre at 2200 E. Parrish Ave., Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital, at 440 Hopkinsville St. in Greenville, or the Ford Medical Building for after-hours testing at 2211 Mayfair Ave.
All locations are drive-thru testing. Rodgers said testing is typically a five-minute process and patients should remain in their car.
