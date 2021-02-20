Owensboro Health will begin hosting a regular car seat safety class virtually to help provide necessary education for parents or soon-to-be parents in the community.

The classes will be instructed by OH Trauma Services Patient Educator Kay Ewing along with Heather Trulen, Owensboro Health prenatal educator.

According to Ewing, car wrecks are the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13, making it vital to choose the right car seat and learn how to use it correctly.

“Choosing the correct car seat and installing it can be a little overwhelming; we are hoping with the virtual class, we can help parents with this process,” Ewing said. “Correctly used child safety seats can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71%. Owensboro Health is committed to helping keep our children safe and preventing injuries.”

February has kicked off the beginning of the car seat safety classes at OH. Ewing said the classes are meant to provide interactive educational opportunities for individuals to learn the basics of car seat safety and receive a free car seat.

Instruction will include learning about different types of car seats and why they are important in protecting children during accidents. Participants will learn how to currently install a car seat, check for proper installation, how to use the harness and check for proper harness fit.

Classes are currently limited to eight participants per session. Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions during the sessions and discuss class topics.

Prior to COVID-19, OH Trauma Services and the OH Healthpark held car seat safety check events. OH has decided to have virtual classes to continue reaching out to the community about car seat safety. The virtual classes were designed to assist low-income families obtain access to information about safety and choosing the right car seat.

OH also offers virtual childbirth, baby care safety and breastfeeding classes through OH Parental Education.

The next available virtual car seat safety class will be held through WeEx at 1 p.m. on Feb. 25. The deadline to register for the event is Feb. 23.

To register, participants may visit Owensborohealth.org/CarSeatSafety or go to the Owensboro Health Facebook page, under Car Seat Safety Education event and click on the link of your date and time preference listed.

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360