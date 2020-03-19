The good news: There are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the region, according to Owensboro Health officials.
The health system has tested 22 people and has received three negative results. Officials are waiting to hear about the others.
Since March 1, the hospital’s call center volumes, including the OH Coronavirus Hotline, have doubled — from an average of 500 to 700 per day to 1,100 to 1,300 per day.
When it comes to OH Regional Hospital’s stricter visitation policy, Dr. Francis DuFrayne, OH chief medical officer, said the public has been cooperative.
“So far, we’ve had a very good response, and people have been very understanding once they get here,” DuFrayne said.
Visitors are screened at hospital entrances and temperatures are taken with infrared thermometers.
So far, about 10 visitors have been turned away because they had traveled to high-risk areas during the past 30 days.
Also, two employees were asked not to enter the hospital because they had fevers, and 10 were turned away due to recent travel.
Visitors returning from international travel may not visit until they have been in the U.S. and have been symptom-free 14 days. To read the hospital’s temporary visitor restrictions, go to owensborohealth.org.
OH officials have heard complaints from some people who want to be tested for the virus, but they do not meet the guidelines. The health system is following recommendations for testing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
OH officials have announced numerous times: Everyone cannot be tested.
“We’re trying to be good stewards of the process,” said Dr. Mike Kelley, OH vice president of medical affairs.
OH asks people to call its hotline at 877-888-6647 if they have traveled internationally or have been exposed to the virus and now have COVID-19 symptoms, which are fever, cough and shortness of breath.
In addition, anyone with those symptoms should call the hotline, especially if they suffer from lung or heart disease or immunosuppression.
“We would not refuse someone who needed the test,” Kelley said.
In Gov. Andy Beshear’s Wednesday press conference to the state, he said one of his goals is to make COVID-19 tests available to every Kentuckian who wants one; however, the state lacks the resources to do that at this time.
“We have to use good judgment,” Beshear said. “We’ve got to make sure we are providing resources for the sickest (residents).”
Additionally, Beshear’s office posted these guidelines for when to seek medical care:
• If you are worried but well, stay home. Going to a hospital or clinic overwhelms medical staff.
• If you are ill but would not have sought care if COVID-19 was not an issue, do not seek in-person care at an emergency department or doctor’s office. Instead, call your physician or call local health department.
• If you are sick and feel you have an emergency, call your doctor or seek medical care.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
