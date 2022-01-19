Mark Marsh, president of Owensboro Health, told the Owensboro Lions Club on Tuesday that his goal is to make Owensboro Health Regional Hospital a regional destination for health care.
Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, with 5,100 employees, is the county’s largest employer.
“I’m excited about where we are,” Marsh said. “But we’ve got to dream big.”
He said he wants the hospital to be the best place to work in the county.
Marsh said the hospital has one of the best cancer centers in the country.
“It hurts me to see people drive two hours for health care,” he told the Lions.
But Marsh said the hospital doesn’t have as many providers as it needs.
“We’ll need to recruit 20 to 25 physicians a year for the next five years,” he said. “We’re raising the bar. We have to pay them more. But let’s find the best.”
Marsh said the hospital has already signed some of the best physicians it can find.
The payroll is now more than $400 million a year, he said.
Each new health care provider in the county will create 17 jobs and $3.5 million a year in economic impact, Marsh said.
The coronavirus pandemic has hit hospitals hard and caused many nurses to burn out.
Marsh said nationally 1 million nurses are expected to leave the profession.
Replacing them won’t be easy, but he said the hospital will soon announce a new nursing program designed to bring in more nurses.
“We’re going to solve the staffing shortage,” Marsh said.
Only seven COVID-19 patients are currently in the hospital’s intensive care unit, he said.
And Marsh is hoping those numbers drop.
“We’re anticipating a huge decline in COVID cases by February,” he said.
The hospital has administered 110,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to date, Marsh said, and performed 27,000 tests.
He praised the hospital staff’s work during the past two years.
“I can’t thank them enough,” Marsh said. “The future is bright.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.