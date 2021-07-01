Owensboro Health announced the moving and renaming of the OH Plastic Surgery and Dermatology office, now called OH Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.
Effective Thursday, July 1, the clinic and staff will relocate to the Ford Medical Building at 2211 Mayfair Ave., Suite 305, Owensboro. The phone number will remain 270-688-3700.
The renaming and move follow the transfer of ownership of the dermatology portion of the practice to the Kentucky Skin Cancer Center, according to OH manager of marketing Somer Wilhite.
OH originally purchased the practice around two years ago it in an effort to keep it open in the community.
The healthcare system sent out a letter to patients on May 30 informing them of the closure of its dermatology practice, which was previously at 2915 New Hartford Road.
The letter, written by practice manager Carla Shown, stated OH would be working with Bowling Green-based practice, Kentucky Skin Cancer Center, to facilitate a transfer of ownership of the dermatology facility.
The Kentucky Skin Cancer Center is founded and owned by Dr. Robert Skaggs with practices in Bowling Green and Franklin. The practice will take over ownership of the dermatology office starting July 1.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
