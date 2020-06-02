OH providing helmets at feeding site this week

Owensboro Health is again giving away bicycle helmets while supplies last, this time at the Owensboro High School summer feeding site.
According to Kay Ewing, a nurse who serves as OH’s community injury prevention educator, helmets reduce the risk of a head injury during a bicycle crash by 85%, which is why OH wants to get as many helmets into the hands of children at no cost.
Ewing said the coronavirus has made that task difficult this year, which is why OH has teamed up with area school districts to provide them during regularly scheduled summer feeding programming at certain locations.
OPS meals are a drive-thru style being served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week.
The helmets are only available at the OHS site, and were given out Monday. They will also be distributed at the OHS site on Wednesday and Friday of this week.
OPS is also providing meals at the following locations:
• Cravens Elementary School, 2741 Cravens Ave.
• Estes Elementary School, 1675 Leitchfield Road
• Newton Parrish Elementary School, 510 Byers Ave.
Mobile routes will take place a varying times throughout the city. Times and locations are as follows:
• 10:50 — 11:05 a.m. — Greentree Apartments, 1209 West Seventh St.
• 11:10 — 11:25 a.m. — Fifth and Hale streets
• 11:30 — 11:45 a.m. — Third and Hale streets
• 11:55 a.m. — 12:15 p.m. — Cadillac Motel, 1311 W. Second St.
• 11 — 11:20 a.m. — Dixiana Court Apartments, 2900 Dixiana Court
• 11:30 — 11:45 a.m. — Eighth and Jackson Streets
• 11:50 a.m. — 12:05 p.m. — Sixth and Hall streets
• 12:15 — 12:35 p.m. — Seventh Street and J.R. Miller Boulevard.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
