Owensboro Health is promoting prescription drug take-back Saturday, April 24, for National Drug Take-Back Day, according to director of pharmacy services BC Childress.
Although OH does not plan on hosting a public event for the day due to COVID-19, Childress said it still serves as a reminder for people to properly dispose of unused prescription drugs in an effort to help fight the opioid crisis.
“Our community, and Kentucky, in general, is no stranger to the opioid crisis and there’s so much addiction and substance abuse that goes on throughout this area. Research shows us that a great number of those cases all began with people that found their first opioid in the medicine cabinet of a loved one,” he said.
Childress said that many deaths, overdoses and substance abuse issues could be avoided by simply properly disposing of unused prescription drugs.
A press release from OH stated that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the last 12 months, 83,544 Americans have overdosed — the most ever recorded in 12 months. The rise in drug overdose deaths appeared to begin before COVID-19 but grew significantly during the first months of the pandemic.
To participate in the event, unused medication can be taken to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital Outpatient Pharmacy on April 24, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
OH currently has a drug take-back service available at its outpatient pharmacy full-time Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone to dispose of old prescriptions that are going unused.
“It’s important for us to highlight that the need right now for everyone to just be accountable for their medications and just, if you’re not taking the prescription anymore, to make sure that you dispose of it in the right way so that you can help address this opioid crisis in the best way that we know how,” Childress said.
Christie Netherton
