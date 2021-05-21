Owensboro Health Regional Hospital recently removed its tent outside the emergency department that was placed there a year ago to help meet the challenges created by COVID-19. The health system called the removal “a milestone” in the community’s fight against the pandemic.
According to Alysia Adams, OH director of emergency and trauma services, the tent was erected in May 2020 initially to keep patients with respiratory illnesses socially distanced from the general population as a COVID-19 precaution.
During the surge in COVID-19 infections, the tent then evolved into a treatment center for patients who were known positives or being tested for the virus.
Most recently, Adams said the tent was being used for monoclonal antibody infusions, which was a therapy included in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s recommendations for people who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 or hospitalization.
“It was easy to have that as our primary location. It had everything that we needed as far as for basic patient care,” Adams said.
In total, the hospital treated 834 patients in the tent with the monoclonal antibody infusion, Adams said.
Recently, however, with a decrease in COVID-19 numbers in the region and fewer antibody infusions taking place at the hospital, Adams said it was time to finally remove the tent.
“We got to the point where we were only doing just a few infusions a day for the last month or so, and so it was really just time to transition to a more long-term approach and kind of relieve ourselves from the tent and get that visual representation of progressing and moving forward and pushing past the pandemic,” she said.
Adams attributed the decrease in COVID-19 infections in the community to vaccinations and residents’ adherence to infection prevention methods, such as social distancing, hand washing and masking.
OH is currently vaccinating anyone ages 12 and older with the Pfizer vaccine. Those under the age of 18 need a parent or guardian present to receive the vaccine.
Vaccine appointments can be scheduled at OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
