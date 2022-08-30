Owensboro Health Regional Hospital announced Monday that it has received the American Heart Association’s GoldPlus Get With The Guidelines — Stroke Quality Achievement Award.
In its press release, OH said it received the recognition for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
