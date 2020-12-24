Owensboro Health received the long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday evening.
The shipment of 4,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived a day later than originally hoped for by OH officials.
An announcement from OH stated that the arrival of the vaccine is “a breakthrough moment that could change the course of the pandemic.”
Owensboro Health had planned a media event Tuesday to distribute the first COVID-19 vaccine to a health care worker. The event, however, was postponed.
According to Brian Hamby, OH marketing coordinator, the vaccine shipment was able to be located with the help of Gov. Andy Beshear’s office.
Hamby said the delay was no fault of OH or any other individual entity. He said there are “a lot of moving parts” to the vaccine distribution process nationwide.
He said Owensboro Health plans to start distributing vaccines to health care workers immediately Thursday morning following a proclamation to health care workers by Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson.
“Gov. Beshear’s office was extremely helpful,” Hamby said. “We were grateful for their assistance.”
Hamby said Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital also received 400 doses of the vaccine on Wednesday.
OHMCH immediately began distributing its first round of vaccinations to health care workers, according to an announcement from Owensboro Health.
“... After nearly a year of experiencing the devastating effects of this disease firsthand, we have a new tool in our hands that offers hope for a brighter tomorrow,” said Greg Strahan, Owensboro Health president and CEO in the announcement.
OHMCH also received the Moderna vaccine, which Dr. Michael Kelley, Owensboro Health vice president of Medical Affairs, previously said is somewhat different from the Pfizer vaccine that has also been distributed.
The Pfizer product, which Kelley said has to be stored in ultra low-temperature freezers, will only have a shelf life of five days once thawed.
Although distributing the product within those five days is doable, Kelley said it does create a barrier and requires more haste in distributing the product.
The Moderna product has a longer shelf life of 30 days once thawed, he said.
During the governor’s daily press conference on Monday, Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, said that 80 Kentucky hospitals are expected to receive the Moderna vaccine this week.
