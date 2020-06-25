Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Wednesday 54 Kentucky hospitals will receive a total of $383 million from state and federal sources as a result of settling a 13-year-old legal dispute about Medicaid funding rates.
Owensboro Health Regional Hospital will receive more than $33 million, and OH Muhlenberg Community Hospital is set to receive more than $1.7 million.
“We are very grateful for the leadership demonstrated by Gov. Beshear and Sen. McConnell to help move this settlement forward, not only for Owensboro Health, but on behalf of health-care systems across Kentucky,” said Brian Hamby, OH director of communications. “Recovering this revenue gives Owensboro Health added financial strength as we recover from the pandemic, support our team members and invest in technology and programming that improves the health of the communities we serve.”
The dispute began with an administrative action in 2007 and turned into a lawsuit in 2013. The legal case involved the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ rate-setting methodology used between 2007 and 2015.
Beshear said settling the case saved the state more than $300 million.
“The funding is much-needed relief to our rural hospitals and health-care workers that have been on the front lines helping to fight the global pandemic,” Beshear said in a press release. “The hard work from our office, along with support from Majority Leader McConnell and federal partners, has resulted in millions of dollars in savings to the state and immediate payment to our rural hospitals. We expect to be issuing checks as early as next week.”
